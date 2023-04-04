Friends recount drama on frigid Okanagan Lake as canoe tips far from shore

Photo: City of Vernon

Two Vernon men are sharing their near-drowning experience to encourage caution on the water.

John and Bryce went fishing on Okanagan Lake last week, near Paddlewheel Park. Their canoe tipped, leaving the two men in a dangerous situation.

About 100-150 metres from shore, with the sun going down, the men were forced to try and swim to shore while weighed down by steel-toed boots.

They tried kicking off the boots and their jackets – anything to make swimming easier.

“We thought we were going to die that day, but we didn’t,” says John.

“This could have happened in the middle of the lake, or one kilometre from shore, if that had happened ... we probably wouldn’t be here talking to you right now,” he said.

John made it to shore and screamed for help. Two kids ran up to help him and called for their parents, who came to the men's aid.

Still in the water, Bryce had managed to grab hold of a buoy. The family had come with a life ring that John threw to his friend.

“When I finally got to the dock, I wasn’t shivering, I didn’t feel like moving, I just wanted to go to sleep,” says Bryce.

“The family came up to me and they put a blanket on me, and then I realized I was inches from going. Inches from not having another day at the lake.”

Another man on the beach stopped to help the pair and took the shirt off his back to wrap around Bryce.

The helpers waited with the pair until paramedics arrived. They were both in hospital for several hours, where Bryce needed to have water drained from his lungs.

They say they’re alive thanks to the families who rushed to help them. The men have since dropped off flowers and wine as a way to thank them.

“There’s not a lot you can say when someone saves your life,” says John.

The pair share their story to urge anyone going on the water to be prepared and note that the water is still frigid.

“The water is no joke,” says Bryce.

“I’ve been on the water all my life, and I thought ‘I can handle it’, but when you hit the water at any range from shore and it’s that cold? It’s either you figure out what to do or you die,” said John.

