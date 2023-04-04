Shopping cart fire on 25th Avenue quickly doused in Vernon

Tracey Prediger

A shopping cart fire was snuffed on 25th Avenue Tuesday morning in Vernon.

Firefighters responded to the scene on the 3500 block shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The fire appeared to have started in an abandoned shopping cart and quickly spread to a surrounding grassy area.

A civilian with a shovel was throwing dirt on the fire to keep it from spreading before fire crews arrived.

The fire produced billowing, grey smoke before being extinguished.

Two pumper trucks attended and were able to knock the fire down in minutes.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.