23-year volunteer started Vernon school breakfast program to promote student success

Tracey Prediger

For the past 23 years, Anne Mae Rea has been serving up bagels and breakfast goodies to Vernon students.

She got the idea to start a breakfast program when a youth group from her church rented out the gym at Harwood Elementary.

After talking to the school’s principal about how she could give back, she learned students were coming to school hungry – and she knew she could help.

“We knew in the community there was a need, and students aren’t going to learn if they are hungry,” she says.

Rea and volunteers like Fylis Edwards from First Baptist Church started off making 35 breakfasts a day. Now, with expanding to Seaton in 2009, it’s close to 100 meals every morning. On Tuesdays, there’s lunch too, serving up to 200 students.

Community sponsorship allows the program to happen. Cobbs supplies all bread products, Save-On Foods offers discounts, and Rea frequently buys in bulk from Sno Cap and the Wholesale Club to meet rising demand.

She knows for some students, this may be their only meal, and for the other teenagers it’s an appreciated convenience.

Cory Maksymchuck admits his mornings are rushed.

“I know that if I come here we have the beautiful breakfast women who are working this operation and super friendly and glad to meet you … it’s awesome,” he says.

For Sana Mwakat, the breakfast offering, which she admits to sometimes saving for lunch, is what helps her get out of bed in the morning.

“I feel like something is waiting for you that makes you want to go to school early because there is something there for you,” she says.

For other students, it’s the conversation with Fylis and Anne Mae that brings them in.

“I think they’re the sweetest. I come here early just because I like to chat them up sometimes,” says Evyn O’Garr. “I think it’s lovely that they volunteer,” O’Garr adds.

It’s a connection Rea feels even when she’s not serving up meals.

“Even when I’m in the community, they talk to me ‘Are you going to be at school Monday?’ It’s very important for the students” she says.

Right now, Seaton is the only high school offering the breakfast program, but both Rea and Edwards say they are happy to train and co-ordinate any volunteers who would like to see the program run in another District 22 school.