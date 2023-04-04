Vernon on hook for $2.2M in RCMP retroactive pay, but budgeted ahead for expense

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon will have to cough up more than $2 million in RCMP back pay after the federal government rejected a Federation of Canadian Municipalities plea to cover retroactive pay negotiated in the force's latest contract.

Municipalities across the country had hoped the funding would be included in the Liberals' budget.

Now, they have to pay up – but Vernon has planned ahead for the expense.

"During the negotiation period for the RCMP collective agreement, the City of Vernon, on council direction, began preparing for potential cost increases and a retroactive lump sum payment by placing funds in a reserve," says city spokesperson Josh Winquist.

"When the collective agreement was finalized in 2021, council approved using those funds for the one-time retroactive payment, as well as a necessary tax increase for the 2022 municipal budget, for ongoing costs."



Last month, the city received an invoice from the RCMP for retroactive pay totalling $2,283,349.

"The total amount has been budgeted for, and the city is prepared to meet the obligation on time," says Winquist.



In 2022, the city paid $478,000 for retroactive pay for the RCMP 2021-2022 fiscal year, and has been paying the negotiated rates of pay through the RCMP contract since then.

The Union of BC Municipalities estimates the cost to local governments across the province at between $138 million and $145 million.

Many did not put away enough money.

After years without a contract, RCMP members ratified a deal last April that included raises of $20,000 to $25,000.

"Local governments were not at the table for these negotiations. And while cost estimates were provided to some municipalities, these turned out to be far below the final agreement's increase over six years, with retroactive pay going back to 2017," FCM president Taneen Rudyk said.

"The federal government’s refusal to absorb these costs – which were essentially negotiated with municipal money but not with municipal input – is not acceptable. Municipal councils will be forced to make incredibly tough decisions, such as making cuts to essential services or passing the bill along to residents, at a time when Canadians' concerns about local safety and the cost of living are already rising."

Surrey, which has Canada's largest RCMP detachment, faces a $30.85-million bill, the Vancouver Sun reported.

"This situation cannot occur again," said Rudyk. "Going forward, municipalities must be properly consulted on issues related to policing costs given the municipal responsibility to keep our communities safe."