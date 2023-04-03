Retired Vernon police dog Hawkes honoured with tribute painting

Chelsey Mutter

A four-legged member of the Vernon RCMP has been immortalized by a local artist.

Police Service Dog Hawkes retired in February after seven years of service with the force.

Artist Patricia Neil Lawton paid tribute to Hawkes by presenting handler Cpl. Brady Kyle with an original watercolour painting on Monday.

"I'm a dog person, and I thought, 'oh that dog is so beautiful, I'd like to paint that dog,'" Lawton recalled.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says during his career, Hawkes "found many missing people, helped police locate evidence, drugs, and other property."

He's also credited with tracking and aiding in the apprehension of numerous dangerous suspects.

Kyle says he's thrilled with the painting.

"It means everything to me. As dog handlers in general, we spend a lot of time with our dogs and to have any unique memento of them that we could ever have means the world, so obviously this means the world," he said.

Kyle has owned 11 dogs, including retired RCMP dogs and ones he's raised himself.

"Up until they retire, they're still property of the RCMP. Once they retire, they can retire to whoever the handler (is)... I'm kind of selfish that way. I keep all my old guys, and they retire doing whatever they want to do for the rest (of their lives)."

Lawton says it took her about two weeks to complete the painting.

The hardest part, she says, was to paint the backdrop.

She loved painting Hawkes – "It was just a wonderful pleasure to do this," she says.