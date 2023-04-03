Tire fire behind Kal Tire in Vernon deemed suspicious

Contributed

A tire fire behind Vernon's Kal Tire store Sunday night has been deemed suspicious.

Firefighters were dispatched to scene about 9:40 p.m.

Video shared with Castanet shows stacks of tires engulfed in flames.

Fire crews arrived to find "a storage shed and several commercial truck tires on fire, located along the fence line that borders the railway tracks," says City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier.

"This fire happened in a location with difficult access points, but the crew managed to gain access, contain and extinguish the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading to other materials or nearby structures," says Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink.

"They did an excellent job of mitigating the risk of further damage."

Kal Tire spokesperson Nikki Kinakin attributed the fire department's quick response with the minimal damage and being back to "normal" in the shop on Monday.

There were no injuries in the incident.

The fire investigation has been handed over to RCMP.