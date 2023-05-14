Shuswap women's group votes to support charity of choice

Photo: Kailee Amlin Shuswap Women Who Wine

A monument to strength and resilience of the Splatsin te Sewepemc is one step closer to being built thanks to the Shuswap chapter of Women Who Wine.

SWWW gather four times a year to pool their money and support local projects.

Each $100 vote allows members to put their money behind the charity of their choice.

Saturday night’s pitch included presentations from the Shuswap-Revelstoke chapter of Canadian Mental Health Association, Shuswap Association for Community Living and the Splatsin Teaching Society.

“After hearing about the three projects, the crowd voted by secret ballot,” explained Kailee Amlin, president of SWWW.

She says once the ballots were counted, there was a tie between Splatsin and Community Living to share 90% of the money raised.

While Splatsin is raising money to support a monument and survivor site, Community Living is fundraising for running boards and decals to a newly purchased employment truck.

Runner’s up, CMHA “were so moved by the Splatsin project, they asked to have their 10% winnings passed on to them,” Amlin says.

The Shuswap Women Who Wine donated $5000 to be shared 60/40 between Splatsin Teaching and Community Living.