Coldstream Community Hall expected to open in May

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Coldstream's new Community Hall is in the final stages of construction and is on track to open in May.

District of Coldstream CAO Trevor Seibel says landscaping and other exterior finishing touches began Monday.

“We are targeting an opening in May sometime, but the exact date will entirely depend on the commissioning process and getting all the necessary approvals and inspections completed,” Seibel said.

The new hall went up on the former Women’s Institute Hall site, beside the Municipal Hall.

Federal and provincial grant funding totalled $5,092,365 for the project, while Coldstream provided the land.

Just under $2.1 million in infrastructure funding will pay for the community hall portion of the project, while the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund is providing $3 million for an 84-space daycare that will be operated by Maven Lane.

The hall will provide space for events of up to 200 people.

Staff estimate hall rental revenue of $30,000 to $40,000 a year.

There will be a grand opening for the hall, but details are still being finalized.