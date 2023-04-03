RFP issued for construction of second phase of Silver Star Road multi-use path

Photo: Google Maps

Work behind the scenes has begun on the second phase of the Silver Star Road multi-use path in Vernon.

The City of Vernon has issued a request for proposals on construction of Phase 2 of the path.

It will stretch along Silver Star Road, from 350 meters east of Pleasant Valley Road to the BX Firehall.

The project will also include realignment of Silver Star Road from L&A Road to firehall.

Work will include associated drainage and retaining walls.

The RFP has a closing date of April 27.

Ground was broken in 2021 on the first phase of the project, which connects BX School to the Foothills neighbourhood and was completed in 2022.

The multi-use path was announced with a cost of $5.9-million.