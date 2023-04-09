Enderby spring cleanup challenge is back again

Photo: City of Enderby

It’s time for spring cleaning and the City of Enderby is hoping to include its town in seasonal cleaning.

The city is asking residents to help clean-up and beautify areas throughout the community. This will be the 10th annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge.

"The annual Clean-Up Challenge is a great opportunity for our residents to come together for the common cause of cleaning up and beautifying our community. This is the tenth anniversary of the Clean-Up challenge and this year it happens to coincide with Earth Day, so it’s shaping up to be a fantastic event,” says Mayor Huck Galbraith.

Residents wanting to join the challenge can meet at the Enderby city hall parking lot at 10:00 am on Saturday April 22. The cleanup is expected to finish by 12:00 pm. Participants will be honoured with an appreciation barbecue at noon the same day.

The barbecue is hosted by the Enderby & District Lions Club and will give participants food and refreshments as thanks for their help.