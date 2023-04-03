No joke, bike finally arrives in Europe on April Fools Day, 3 weeks after Vernon couple go on vacation

Photo: Bill Sanders

It was no April Fools joke when a delivery driver knocked on Bill Sanders' door.

The Vernonite, on vacation in France, was reunited with his missing bike, which we reported last week was stuck in Seattle for three weeks.

Sanders reached out to Castanet after two weeks of failed communications trying to get his bike to Europe.

An Apple Airtag on the expensive cycle pinpointed its location at SeaTac Airport, but Sanders was left frustrated when it failed to follow him and wife April to Marseilles.

The Sanders left for France on March 11, flying out of Kelowna to Seattle, and then to Marseilles via London, on Alaska Airlines and British Airways.

After publishing his story on Wednesday, the station manager in Kelowna for Alaska/Horizon Air intervened with British Airways in Seattle to locate the bike.

Sanders' bike was sitting in the main terminal near Gate A4, according to the tag.

Then, on Thursday, Sanders reported the bike had made its way to London's Heathrow Airport and that British Airways had been in contact to tell him the bike was on its way.

Sanders says on Saturday, "a guy in a van showed up at the front door...

"Happily, it arrived!! Figured it would be April Fools Day!" a grateful Sanders said in an email.

Sanders was pragmatic about his ordeal.

"The funny thing is, with an AirTag, you can see exactly where it is to within a few metres (the tags are a mixed blessing or maybe a curse because you see the item but can't do anything about it!)."