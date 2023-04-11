Vernon textile artist remembered through new Vernon scholarship fund

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon textile artist is being remembered by her peers.

Lorraine Johnson-Brotsky passed away in October, and a group of her sewing sisters is now organizing a sale of her textile work.

“There’s approximately 80 art garments that Lorraine has made over her career, there’s also hats and scarves,” says Pat Svard.

“The garments will say suggested donation rather than a fixed price, they’ll be displayed in about three rooms at Trinity United Church.”

The sale will be both a way to showcase Johnson-Brotsky’s work and to support the next generation of textile students.

Proceeds of the sale will be going to the Lorraine Johnson-Brotsky scholarship fund for students of sewing-clothing-textile-fashion design. The scholarship will be administered by School District 22.

Students can apply directly through their school, and the scholarship will be available to 2024 graduates.

Svard remembers her friend – and her impact – fondly.

“She was my sewing buddy. She was a really amazing mentor to the whole sewing community in Vernon,” says Svard.

The sewing group was a mixture of hobbyists and professionals. Johnson-Brotsky herself was a professional seamstress. Her obituary described her as a gifted artist and a lifelong learner.

“She was passionate about fashion history and the ways people around the world used fibre and colour,” the tribute stated.

Svard says the pieces Johnson-Brotsky made over the years were displayed first at the memorial held for her.

The sale will showcase the pieces again to honour Johnson-Brotsky’s lifelong passion.

The sale will take place April 29 1 to 4 p.m. at Trinity United Church.