Sovereign to SilverStar event sees big numbers, raises money for local sports

Photo: Nathaniel Mah

Local children needing help covering sports registration fees are the big winners after a weekend of cross-skiing raised $11,500 for KidSport in Vernon.

The two-day Sovereign to SilverStar event had over 600 skiers participate in both classic and skate courses – a 70% increase over its first year.

Organizers report in its two short years the S2S Marathon has grown to become Canada’s third largest cross-country ski competition and the biggest in B.C.

S2S director Marcus Boyle says the weekend's events attracted skiers of all ages.

Participants ranged between eight and 83 years of age, coming from all over North America.

The Yellowknife Ski Club won the Club Championship, based on participation and distance travelled, earning the club a plaque and $2,000 cash prize.

The Sovereign 2 SilverStar Ski Marathon was also the culmination of the Pacific Northwest Loppet Series.

Overall series winners were: Women: 1st Suzanne King, 2nd Maureen Clement, 3rd Daphe Brown; Men: 1st Mikhial Kudienko, 2nd Kent Murdoch, 3rd Dan Packman.

A complete list of winners is available along with pictures of the weekend’s events on the S2S website.