Food-It-Forward bin fights food insecurity, helps reduce waste

Photo: Carrie Lynn Example of a Food-It-Forward cooler

Vernon got its first Food-It-Forward public pickup bin last week.

The program provides free perishable food to people in need.

The organization hopes to eliminate food waste by taking consumable food waste from local businesses and distributing it to the hungry.

“The goal is to eliminate food insecurities without boundaries,” says Lynn.

Consumable food waste may have passed its best-before date – but is still safe to eat. Best-before dates are often mistakenly thought of as an expiry date.

Lynn focuses on perishable food items.

The provincial government says 40% of waste sent to landfills is organic.

“Food waste refers to food that is intended for human consumption that is discarded without ever being eaten. It is estimated that currently, one-third of all food grown for human consumption ends up being wasted and 63% of food Canadians throw away could have been eaten,” the province says.

The provincial Food Donor Encouragement Act protects businesses and individuals who donate food from any liability issues.

Lynn lived in Vernon for 15 years before moving to Kelowna. It was there that she started Food-It-Forward.

“It started as me asking questions to my neighbours – as somebody who grew up with severe food insecurity – how much food waste do you have and is there a need for a compost?” says Lynn.

“That conversation turned into: local businesses what do you do with your food waste? Do you throw it away, do you donate it, do you give it to farms. That turned into, please give me your food, I have starving neighbours.”

She now feeds close to 15,000 people a week through all the partnerships, organizations and public pickups.

The organization looks for opportunities to place fridges in the community in seniors buildings and low-income areas so residents have access to the free food.

“That’s where our biggest focus is because that’s how we’re accessing the community faster than these public pickups,” explains Lynn.

“Because there’s so much stigma around the public pickups and people can be aggressive. Either getting the food, or people that are getting the food being verbally assaulted or physically assaulted.”

Lynn says people don’t always feel safe putting themselves out there, and they want to know that it’s safe to go anonymously. That’s why she focuses on sites within buildings.

Anyone needing help can get in contact with her directly at [email protected].

Those who want to keep an eye out for the next public pickup should follow the group's Facebook page for directions.

Lynn reminds users to only take enough food for a day or two because consumable food waste should be used within a few days.