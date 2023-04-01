The popular Shoparama is taking place at the Vernon Recreation Complex this weekend

It's no joke, you can shop until you drop at the 38th Shoparama.

Taking place at the Vernon Recreation Complex today and Sunday, the popular event features 80 vendors and hundreds of items.

Organizer Ingrid Baron said there are hundreds of items for sale.

“There is a great variety of vendors,” she said. “Everything from hand-made hats to toys to jewellery, there's all kinds of food, preserves, dried soups – there's so much great stuff.”

There is also a concession featuring East Indian cuisine as well as kettle corn.

Shoparma started out as a fundraiser for the Vernon Girl's Trumpet band in 2003. Baron took ov er the event when in 2009 when the band disbanded.

Shoparama is free to enter, but a cash donation to the Vernon Salvation Army food bank is encouraged.

Shoparama takes place until 6 p.m. today and then from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.