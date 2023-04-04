Vernon city council taking applications for discretionary grants

Photo: File photo

The City of Vernon is looking to give money away.

The city is accepting applications for council discretionary grants.

Deadline for submissions is 4 p.m., May 1.

The grants are available to organizations that contribute to the general interest and quality of life for residents, the city says.

Applicants must:

be community based

provide a service which is not provided by any other group or organization

not be in receipt of a City of Vernon grant or regional funding in the current fiscal year

only submit one application per calendar year

be a non-profit organization or registered society

Applications are to be submitted by email to [email protected].

For more information about eligibility requirements or to access applications, click here.