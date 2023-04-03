One-third of Vernon's auxiliary firefighters resign simultaneously

Photo: Jon Manchester

One-third of Vernon's volunteer auxiliary firefighters recently quit en masse.

An ex-volunteer with years of experience says the volunteers were made to feel excluded and were treated as "grunt work" labourers.

The City of Vernon confirms eight auxiliaries gave notice of their resignation on March 27.

The former firefighter, who wished to remain anonymous, said through a family member that the group gave their notice effective immediately.

Combined, they "had over 100 years worth of time" that they collectively put into the Vernon Volunteer Firefighters Association.

The source claims the move came "after months of neglect, failed mediations, and all around disrespect."

The next day, it was announced that the city is hiring four new full-time paid firefighters.

But, city spokesperson Christy Poirier says the notice was received less than an hour before Fire Chief David Lind made a presentation to council with the request for additional staffing.

"The resignation is in no way responsible for the chief's recommendation," says Poirier.



"The recommendation was based on the VFRS eight-year strategic plan and recognized pressures on the service from increased call volume and the effects of the opioid crisis."

Meanwhile, the ex-firefighter says volunteers were made to feel like second-class citizens and were forced to practice separately from the rest of the department, at the Predator Ridge firehall.

"During some of the most recent fires, they were only called to do all the grunt work, and most of them ended up sitting on the sidelines rather than doing what they had trained to do."

The source says locks were changed the next day and they were unable to return uniforms unless scheduling an appointment. "They were completely cut off."

Vernon Fire Rescue currently has 24 auxiliary firefighters. Six are on active duty, 13 are in training, and another five are on temporary leave.

Poirier says VFRS "targets to employ a force of approximately 30 auxiliary firefighters, however, the number fluctuates for a variety of reasons.



"There have been many changes to fire services over the last few years, some attributed to growth of the department and others related to the pandemic. We recognize that the changing role of auxiliary firefighters has left some feeling that the program no longer aligns with their needs," she added.



"Vernon Fire Rescue Services recognizes and appreciates the long service of the members who have resigned from their roles as auxiliary firefighters and thanks them sincerely for their service to the department and the community."



The resignations do not impact the department's ability to provide service, Poirier notes.