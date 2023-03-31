Vernon puts out request for proposals on Active Living Centre architect services

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon has put out a request for proposals seeking architect services for Vernon's new Active Living Centre.

The city says it invites proposals "to join a highly collaborative integrated project delivery team for delivery of the $121-million project, which was approved by voters in an October referendum.

It will be located on the former Kin Racetrack grounds beside Kal Tire Place.

"The city seeks to create a partnership with a qualified architecture firm to participate in the ALC project. Experience and familiarity with IPD ideology, methodology and mindset are vital. The architect team should have considerable experience with designing facilities which are similar to the ALC requirements," the RFP states.

Early work for the architect would ideally commence in May and continue through the duration of the project, to approximately September 2026, the city says.

It would include: pre-validation, validation, design, construction, commissioning, and post commissioning.

Closing date on the RFP is April 28.