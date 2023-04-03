RNIP program helps reunite Ukrainian family in North Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon program not only helped Petro Stryiskyi stay in Canada, it made it possible to bring his family here.

Stryiskyi vividly remembers the day five years ago when he decided to leave Ukraine and his construction business behind for a chance at a better life for his family.

With more than 20 years of experience, Stryiskyi took a job as a tile setter and dreamed of the day his family would join him in Canada.

That dream came true in September 2021 when he was reunited with his wife and children, thanks to the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot.

After graduating from college in 2001, Stryiskyi worked for a construction company in Ukraine before starting his own interior renovation company. Alongside his business partner and five employees, Stryiskyi's crew became renowned for their craftsmanship and had a waitlist that reached several months into the future.

“It wasn’t only tile setting,” Petro says. “We did everything inside. Taping, painting, tiles, flooring, everything. Construction in Ukraine is very different from Canada. Usually, our customers wanted to find one company that could do everything inside.”

One day, Stryiskyi says, his business partner hopped on a plane to visit a friend in the Okanagan.

“After he returned, he told me that we had a chance to get to Canada. His friend was doing some big project downtown and was looking for some tile setters,” Petro says. “From that moment, we both went back to school to start learning English.”

In 2018, Stryiskyi arrived in the Okanagan with a work permit and started working with a local construction company. After 18 months in Canada, Petro knew he wanted to stay and bring his family, but with a looming expiration on his work visa and no clear path to extend his stay, he didn’t know how.

And then his employer heard about the RNIP program, and Stryiskyi had an ember of hope.

Shortly after he received his permanent residency, his wife, Kateryna, and their two kids joined him, and the Okanagan felt like home.

“I was born in Crimea and spent all my childhood there, but after the annexation, I couldn’t be there anymore,” says Kateryna. “Here, all the nature, it’s so close to Crimea. It reminds me of my childhood back home.”

Now living in Lake Country and running his own company STR Okanagan Taping, Stryiskyi keeps busy as a contractor and still does regular work for his former employer.

Their son will soon graduate from high school and has applied to university to study business and finance, while their daughter is settling into their new neighbourhood.

“At first, our son was a bit confused about what we were going to do here,” says Stryiskyi. “Now he understand the opportunity he has and says he doesn’t ever want to go back to Ukraine.”

