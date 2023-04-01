City of Vernon annul spring leaf pickup takes place April 17-21

Photo: Contributed

Spring leaf pickup returns April 17-21 in Vernon.

During the one-week program, Emterra Environmental will provide curbside collection of leaves in clear plastic bags on your regular garbage collection day.

Residents who receive curbside waste collection services may put out an unlimited number of transparent bags by 7 a.m. at the same location as garbage pickup.

Requirements are:

All bags must be transparent, allowing the contents to be visible.

Any clear bags weighing more than 23 kilograms (50 pounds) will be considered overweight and will not be picked up.

Missed bags not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hours will not be picked up.

All coloured bags will be considered as household garbage that is limited to the usual container quota.

People are reminded not to rake leaves onto the street, as they block storm drains and jam the street sweeper.

The spring leaf pickup program is separate from the residential curbside organics collection program.