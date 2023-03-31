Coldstream eyes big-ticket projects for Aberdeen, School roads

Photo: Google Maps

Coldstream councillors will consider two big-ticket infrastructure projects at their committee of the whole meeting on Monday.

The district sought federal grant funding in 2021 for the Aberdeen trunk sanitary sewer project, but was recently advised that its application was unsuccessful.

"Although this grant application was unsuccessful, the necessity of this project is gaining prominence," a report to council states.

Development along Aberdeen Road will require the district to proceed in the near future to support anticipated growth in the area.

Council has approved an amenity contribution of $7,002 per lot for development in the area to support infrastructure requirements.

The sewer project has an estimated cost of $3,805,000 including service connections and tie-ins along Aberdeen Road.

It would also incorporate an on-street, separated path.

Connections to adjacent residential communities not fronting Aberdeen would happen in a future second phase.

Work would be funded through development cost charges ($834,075), sanitary sewer amenity contributions ($329,094), the Growing Communities Fund ($1,164,409), and Coldstream's sanitary sewer surplus ($1,477,422).

The second project is the reconstruction of School Road in Lavington.

The Learmouth Road to Highway 6 work is estimated at $2,335,201.

It would be funded through the Canada Community Building Fund.

The project includes "a complete rehabilitation and/or reconstruction of School Road to address both the road base and road surface. Additionally, new drainage infrastructure will be installed to improve the environmental impacts of water entering Coldstream Creek. A new multi-use path and/or sidewalk will be installed to improve safety of pedestrians."