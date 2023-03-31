Storm drainage work to create delays on 48th Avenue through next week

Photo: Contributed

Motorists are advised City of Vernon crews will be upgrading infrastructure along 48th Avenue starting Sunday.

Expect delays as construction on storm drainage will take place between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, continue until next Friday.

The work is anticipated to be completed April 7, but timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Single-lane traffic will be maintained in both directions along 48th Avenue between 20th Street and Pleasant Valley Road during construction hours.

Some delays should be expected for motorists, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions, the city says.

Motorists are reminded to watch for construction workers, slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures.