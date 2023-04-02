Fun, games and more at Enderby Easter celebration

Photo: Unsplash/Gabe Pierce

Get hoppy next weekend for Enderby's public Easter celebration.

An Easter egg hunt will be held at Barnes Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9.

The horn blows at noon, and kids will rush to find Easter treasures including a golden egg on each course.

The child who finds the golden egg will win a chocolate bunny Easter basket from Cotton's Chocolates

in Vernon.

Those over 12 will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a 3.5-kilogram chocolate bunny valued at $275.

There will be numerous gift baskets and activities for young and old, and white Easter lilies will be handed out to all the moms.

An Easter Egg decorating station, face painting, glitter tattoo table, basket making, and photos with the Easter Bunny will also keep the kids busy.

Blessing cards can also be filled out for delivery to local seniors complexes.

Cake, hotdogs, hot cross buns and other snacks will also be available.

Try drumming, enter a 50/50 draw or tour the firehall and check out an RCMP cruiser.

Enter to win a $500 kids chocolate party for seven courtesy of Central Hardware, and for the grown-ups, there's a $1,000 automotive gift basket draw.