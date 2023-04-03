Vernon business owner reopening after hackers took control of her online presence

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Amie Roussel spent 12 years building her photography business, only to have a hacker derail her dreams and force its closure.

But the act of skulduggery wasn't going to keep Roussel down. After sorting things out, she is reopening her Vernon business today.

Roussel operated Carousel Studios in a heritage building on 27th Street, which will be rebranded as Amie Roussel Photography.

The problems started last November when someone hacked her Facebook account.

“It seemed like a really benign thing, it seemed trivial, but what I didn't know at the time was my personal page was hacked and they went through a backdoor and took control of my business page,” said Roussel. “At that time, I lost my branding, my website address, my email address, my phone number, my credit card – all of those were compromised and I couldn't securely access them.”

Friends, family and business clients began to report posts on her page “that were obviously not me. There were thousands of posts that were not done by me.”

Roussel says she received no support from Meta, Facebook's parent company, so the only option available was to shut everything down and start anew to regain control of her online presence.

Before she was hacked, Roussel relied heavily on Facebook to keep in touch with clients and book appointments. All of that contact was lost at the hands of the hacker.

Roussel says she will be using Facebook again when she reopens her photography studio, but she won't be relying as heavily on it as she did in the past.

She says Facebook can be a valuable tool, providing an online format to show the work she does.

But, this time around, she will be taking steps to protect her social media presence with a second authorization on the account and other measures to keep her page safe.

Along with the stress and frustration, the hack also cost Roussel close to $10,000.