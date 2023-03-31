Byron Louis returned for seventh term as OKIB chief

Photo: File photo
Byron Louis has been returned to another term as chief of the Okanagan Indian Band.
Louis won by just four votes over challenger Dan Wilson, with 290 versus Wilson's 286.
This will be Louis' seventh term as chief.
The OKIB's electoral officer confirms the following results for band councillors:
- Rachel Marchand 330
- Tim Isaac 329
- Allan Louis 295
- Donna Good Water 264
- Valerie Chiba 248
- Raymond Marchand 235
- Rochelle Saddleman 233
- Floyd Oppenheimer 232
- Viola Brown 225
- Patricia Jack 215
A total of 585 ballots were cast in Thursday's election.
The newly elected chief and council will be sworn in at Head of the Lake Hall on April 3, at 10 a.m.
They will hold their first council meeting after the ceremony.