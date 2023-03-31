Byron Louis returned for seventh term as OKIB chief

Photo: File photo

Byron Louis has been returned to another term as chief of the Okanagan Indian Band.

Louis won by just four votes over challenger Dan Wilson, with 290 versus Wilson's 286.

This will be Louis' seventh term as chief.

The OKIB's electoral officer confirms the following results for band councillors:

Rachel Marchand 330

Tim Isaac 329

Allan Louis 295

Donna Good Water 264

Valerie Chiba 248

Raymond Marchand 235

Rochelle Saddleman 233

Floyd Oppenheimer 232

Viola Brown 225

Patricia Jack 215

A total of 585 ballots were cast in Thursday's election.

The newly elected chief and council will be sworn in at Head of the Lake Hall on April 3, at 10 a.m.

They will hold their first council meeting after the ceremony.