Interior Health issues drug alert in Vernon

Photo: Interior Health
Interior Health has issued a toxic drug alert for Vernon.
A drug sold in the community was found to have 30-35% Fentanyl, 5-10% Bromazolam (Benzodiazepine) and Xylazine.
The sample was sold as crack but contained no cocaine freebase (crack) and has many risks associated with it.
There is a high risk of both overdose and fatal overdose, which may not respond to naloxone.
The drug alert will be in effect until April 6. It is believed this drug is connected with multiple drug poisoning events in the community.
Interior health health is reminding anyone using drugs to take steps to prevent overdoses:
- Check your drugs before using! Whether using take home fentanyl testing strips or accessing FTIR technicians in your area, drug checking can inform you about what is in your drugs.
- Crush your drugs into fine powder: Doing so reduces the chance of hot-spots, which are spikes of concentrated fentanyl in the dope.
- Be a buddy: Help a friend by being around while they are using. Stagger use if you are using together.
- Smoking is not safer than injecting, be cautious when smoking your drugs
- Know the risks when mixing drugs
- When using your substance start with a small amount, and then go slow.
- Know the signs of an overdose and be prepared with naloxone.
- If you must use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose. Download at the App Store or Google Play.