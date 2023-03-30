Interior Health issues drug alert in Vernon

Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health has issued a toxic drug alert for Vernon.

A drug sold in the community was found to have 30-35% Fentanyl, 5-10% Bromazolam (Benzodiazepine) and Xylazine.

The sample was sold as crack but contained no cocaine freebase (crack) and has many risks associated with it.

There is a high risk of both overdose and fatal overdose, which may not respond to naloxone.

The drug alert will be in effect until April 6. It is believed this drug is connected with multiple drug poisoning events in the community.

Interior health health is reminding anyone using drugs to take steps to prevent overdoses: