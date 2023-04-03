Gleaners receive more than 500,000 pounds of veggies destined for poor nations as dried soup mix

Photo: Facebook

The veggies keep coming in, and the food keeps going out.

So far this year, the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners have received more than half a million pounds of vegetables

"We have already received 532,000 pounds of vegetables and lots of inventory available for us to 'cut up a storm,'" the charitable group says on its Facebook page.

"We have thousands of pounds of carrots, potatoes and onions."

Volunteers who would like to help process the vegetables can stop by the Lavington plant, 973 Whitevale Rd., any day of the week between 8 a.m. and noon.

The Gleaners process the donated veggies into a dehydrated soup mix that is then shipped around the world.

Last year, the Gleaners produced a record 13.4 million meals that were sent to some of the poorest regions of the world, including war-torn Ukraine.

Until 2022, the highest number of servings the local plant produced was just over eight million.

Plant manager Russ Phillips says the Lavington facility received a record 1.4 million pounds of donated produce last year.

The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners Society was created in the summer of 2007 by a group of individuals concerned with world hunger who noted the Okanagan is rich in food supplies.