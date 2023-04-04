Vernon Winter Carnival wants you - AGM coming up soon

Photo: Tourism Vernon Balloon glow during Vernon Winter Carnival.

Summer is quickly approaching, but some Vernon residents might still have their heads in the snow.

If that's you, the Vernon Winter Carnival Society is holding its annual general meeting later this month.

The meeting is an opportunity to meet the current carnival board, hear updates on the winter festival, and vote for the board of directors.

It costs just $2 to join the society. Cash and cards will be accepted at the door, or fees can be paid in advance online.

Email [email protected] for more information about becoming a member.

Vernon Winter Carnival celebrated its 63rd anniversary with February's 10-day celebration, with more than 100 events all over the city.

"We strive to bring our community together through fun events and activities that keep us connected through shared experiences," carnival organizers say.

"As a non-profit society we rely on community support to continue our vision to be leaders in community spirit and engagement, not only during Vernon Winter Carnival, but year round."

The meeting will take place April 26, 6 p.m. at the Vernon Winter Carnival Office, 3401-35th Ave.

For more information, visit the carnival website.