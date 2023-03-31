Fundraiser for Packman Opens Hearts Saturday at Vernon Co-op

Photo: Facebook

Peter Rabbit is coming to town.

And the big bunny will be helping to raise funds for Packman Opens Hearts, a charitable group dedicated to helping the less fortunate in Vernon.

The picture-by-donation fundraiser will be held at the Vernon Co-op gas station parking lot on Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m.

“Come on down, bring your favourite camera and take as many photos as you wish,” a post on the group's Facebook page states.

“We heard that Peter Rabbit is open to other photos with all your furry friends. Peter Rabbit will also have a basket of goodies for all children taking pictures with him. This event is wheelchair friendly. We encourage everyone to come on down and see Peter Rabbit and snap a few photos.”

The fundraiser is an outdoor event and will take place rain or shine.