Delcliffe water customers told to reduce use immediately due to system blockage

Photo: RDNO

Delcliffe Water Utility customers in the far south of Vernon are being asked to immediately limit their water use.

The Regional District of North Okanagan advises residents to reduce indoor and outdoor water use due a blockage at the water system intake.

Delcliffe Road is located in the Cameron Point area off Eastside Road, just north of Ellison Provincial Park.

"Water should only be used for drinking, food preparation, toilets or other personal essential uses," the RDNO says.

"The utility is responding to this issue by scheduling divers and supplementing the reservoir using water hauling trucks; however, it may still empty unless water use is substantially reduced."

If customers lose water, a boil water notice will be issued. If that happens, water should boiled for at least one minute as a precautionary measure.