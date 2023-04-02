Blues trio to perform at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Tuesday

Photo: Facebook

With more than 60 international awards between them, two Canadian artists are teaming up with an Australian Blues legend for a new album.

And they will be bringing their infectious sound to Vernon.

Three-time Juno Award nominee Suzie Vinnick, five-time East Coast Music Award winner Charlie A’Court and 14-time Australian Blues Award Winner Lloyd Spiegel have joined musical forces to release “A’Court, Spiegel and Vinnick” - a celebration of blues and all its iterations by a trifecta of leading artists in the genre.

Ahead of its May release, the trio will be taking the album on the road, bringing the lively, joyful spirit of an East Coast Kitchen Party to the stage with their “International Roots ‘n’ Blues Kitchen Party” tour.

The trio will perform at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday.

The show will present the talents of each artist individually and combined, for a warm and creative musical experience.

