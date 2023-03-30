Alaska/Horizon Air manager steps up to help locate Vernon traveller's missing bike stuck at SeaTac

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Good news on the case of the missing bike ... Bill Sanders may soon be reunited with his bicycle, which had been stuck at Seattle's SeaTac Airport while he vacations in France.

The Vernon resident says after two weeks stuck in Seattle, his bicycle has now made it to Heathrow Airport in England.

"So, the bike has now made it to Heathrow! and I'm getting personal emails from someone at British Airways assuring me they're on it," Sanders said in an email from France on Thursday.

"It still needs to get to Marseille, and Heathrow is a notorious bicycle black hole – but, at the risk of sounding cliché, hope springs eternal," Sanders updated.

Staff at Alaska/Horizon Air also mustered to reunite man and machine after reading of Sander's ordeal on Castanet.

Sanders flew via Alaska out of Kelowna before boarding a British Airways flight to France.

ORIGINAL: 11:50 a.m.

Some help is mustering to reconnect a Vernon traveller in Europe and his expensive bicycle, which is languishing at SeaTac Airport.

Bill Sanders and his wife April left Vernon for France on March 11.

They flew out of Kelowna to Seattle, and then to Marseilles via London, on Alaska Airlines and British Airways.

The Sanders made it to France, but Bill's bike hasn't left the Seattle airport.

He's been watching its location via an Apple AirTag in the bike bag for two weeks.

After publishing his story on Wednesday, the station manager in Kelowna for Alaska/Horizon Air contacted Castanet to offer some assistance.

"Can you please give this lovely couple my email address as I am in Seattle at this moment (flying home tomorrow). I am the station manager in Kelowna for Alaska/Horizon Air and I am trying to locate their bike bag with British Airways in Seattle as I write this," Megan Coakley said in an email Wednesday evening.

We've stayed in contact with the Sanders via email and have yet to hear a resolution to the situation, but it appears there may now at least be some hope.

Whether the bike arrives before their vacation is over remains to be seen.

Sanders says he filed a lost baggage claim with BA immediately and has been phoning them daily ever since.

"I'm almost on a first name basis with the nice people at BA lost baggage, but they always say the same thing: 'We've sent a message to the airport and they're looking for it,'" he says.

"The funny thing is, with an AirTag, you can see exactly where it is to within a few metres (the tags are a mixed blessing or maybe a curse because you see the item but can't do anything about it!)."

His bike been sitting in the main terminal near Gate A4, according to the tag.

Sanders' brother-in-law was even driving to Seattle "in the generous but probably misguided hope that he can, with boots on the ground, locate a sympathetic and not otherwise occupied BA employee to aid in the search."