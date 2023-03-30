Vernon RCMP back in Harwood area, but unrelated to body in vehicle

Photo: Jon Manchester

Police were seen Thursday morning back at the scene where a body was discovered in a car in Vernon earlier this month.

But it was for an unrelated matter.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn says officers were in the area of 20th Street in the Harwood neighbourhood on a "separate, unrelated matter and were executing a search warrant at a residence."

Finn says there are no updates on the body case, after its discovery early on March 13.

No further details were released on Thursday's police action.

On the 13th, a deceased person was discovered inside a vehicle on the 4600 block of 20th Street.

The incident remains under investigation.