Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club hosting an exhibition at Vernon museum

Photo: Facebook

Vernon's museum is going to rock on Saturday.

The Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club is hosting an exhibition and sale of jewelry, rocks and gemstones, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The club encourages families to get out and enjoy the last weekend of spring break by exploring the museum.

Admission is by donation, in support of the club.

“We are a fun club for beginner and serious rock hounds of all ages and backgrounds. Satisfy your natural curiosity about local rocks and minerals surrounded by knowledgeable others with a similar passion and interest. We are proud members of the British Columbia Lapidary Society,” says a statement on the club's website.

The club meets on the second Wednesday of the month at the Vernon Community Arts Centre at 7 p.m., September through June.

The club also holds field trips spring through fall to various local rock sites.