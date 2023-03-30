Truck goes up in flames in suspicious early morning Vernon fire

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

Vernon firefighters quickly extinguished a suspicious truck this morning.

Crews were dispatched to the scene in a storage lot behind Vernon Hyundai at 6:40 a.m.

They arrived to find one vehicle fully involved with fire.

"The fire was extinguished quickly, and it did not impact any other property or structures," says City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier.

"The fire has been deemed suspicious, and the investigation has been handed over to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP."

No injuries were reported in the incident.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Vernon RCMP say this morning's truck fire in the north end of the city is being treated as suspicious.

Cpl. Tania Finn says during a canvass of the area for video surveillance police learned that an individual was seen inside the vehicle shortly before the incident and walked away from the scene prior to the arrival of emergency crews.

Police conducted extensive patrols of the area. However, the suspect was not located.

Police and fire crews arrived at 6:40 a.m. to find the pickup fully engulfed in flames.

The remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: 9:15 a.m.

Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire behind the Vernon Hyundai dealership this morning.

The fire reportedly started between 6 and 6:30 a.m. in a lot used to store vehicles between the dealership and Trail Tire.

A Nissan Titan pickup was gutted in the blaze and remains behind crime scene tape.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down quickly, but not before it sent smoke towering over the north end of the city.

Police also responded to the scene and, according to witnesses, were canvassing for security video from the area.

Neighbours report several small fires in the area recently and suspect a firebug may be at work.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon and RCMP for more information.