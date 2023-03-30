Armstrong seeks resident feedback on transportation plan

Photo: Contributed

Armstrong is asking for residents' help – it wants to know how you walk, roll, or wheel around the city.

People are being invited to give feedback on the city's Active Transportation Plan.

The city has created a survey that's available on its website until April 9.

Residents will also have a chance to provide their opinion in person. The city will host an open house April 4 between 4 and 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place in council chambers in the new City Hall at 3535 Bridge Street

“This will be a chance for the community to see what the team has developed and let us know what they think,” says Mayor Joe Cramer. “People can let us know: have we got it right, are there areas that have been missed, and what is most important to tackle first?”

The plan aims to improve infrastructure around Armstrong to allow people to travel the city without relying on cars.

“It looks at connections to the future rail trail and builds on a separate traffic safety study that is happening at the same time,” the city says.

The study will also look at walking and biking routes for leisure and connections to future Spallumcheen and regional trails.

After the survey and open house is finished, council will look to adopt and implement the Active Transportation Plan.