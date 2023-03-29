Squires Four Pub hoping to reopen doors before summer

Photo: Squires Four Pub

The return of Squires Four Pub is in the works, with a grand opening hopefully planned before summer.

Owner Vick Singla says they are ready to reopen and are just in the process of hiring staff.

The reopening date is “very much dependent on workforce,” Singla says.

The sooner staff can be hired, the sooner the pub just north of Vernon along the Swan Lake auto mile will open.

Singla is currently advertising for workers, but will take applications at the Squires Liquor Store, which remained open after the pub closed due to the COVID pandemic in 2021.

Singla took over operations at the pub in June 2021.

Renovations were planned during the closure.

The watering hole on Stickle Road was a local hot spot in the 1980s, when it opened and remained a popular destination for food and drink until its closure.

"We want to make it more beautiful, we want to add some features in it, we want to do some renovations that's going to give it a little bit more of a contemporary and better look, inside and outside for the audience here,” Singla said at the time.