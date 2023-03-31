Shoparama Spring Market on this weekend at Vernon Rec Centre

Photo: Contributed

Get ready to get your shop on!

This weekend marks the return of the Shoparama Spring Market, taking place at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

This is a chance to support budding entrepreneurs, crafters, artisans, and bakers alike.

Organizer Ingrid Baron promises there will be a number of home-based businesses offering all kinds of unique products for sale – enough to fill two rooms at the rec centre.

"We have a lot of people there for the first time," Baron says, adding "Tyler Cravewell will be there with his chainsaw creations."

Shoparama started as a fundraiser for the Girls Trumpet Band back in 2003, and Baron says alumni members will be back together again to perform on Saturday.

“They’ll be performing outside the curling rink on Saturday, around 11:30,” she says.

The girls used to parade through the building, “so you never know what they’ll get up to.”

Although admission to the event is free, cash and food donations for the food bank kettle will be accepted.

Doors open both mornings at 10 a.m. but close Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.