Parking fees going up at City of Vernon lots and launches

Photo: Jon Manchester

Parking in downtown Vernon is about to cost you more.

New rates for city parking lots take effect April 1.

Those include surface lots as well as the downtown parkade.

The new fees will be 75 cents per hour, $5 a day, and $65 a month.

There is no change to on-street metered parking, which remains $1 per hour.

"Previously, the parkade had a lower monthly rate for those who purchased passes for the rooftop. However, due to increased demand, there is no guarantee that a covered parking space will be available.

"Therefore, as of April 1, there will be a single monthly rate for the entire parkade," the City of Vernon says.

Boat launch passes at the Paddlewheel and Kalavista launches will also increase.

New rates are $10 per day or $60 per season, with seasonal passes good at both sites.

These are the first parking increases since 2013 and since 2011 for the boat launches.

Those who have already purchased monthly passes for April and beyond won't be impacted by the changes.