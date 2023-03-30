Greater Vernon has more than 200 km of asbestos-concrete pipe delivering your water and is unsure of its condition

Photo: RDNO RDNO's Duteau Creek water treatment plant.

It's common knowledge that inhaled asbestos fibres can cause cancer.

But did you know you are probably drinking water that got to your tap through concrete-asbestos pipes? And that those pipes are decades old and may be leaching?

In fact, Greater Vernon Water has 209 kilometres of concrete-asbestos pipe in its system, representing 32% of the total pipe network.

An investigative report by CTV's W5 surveyed 100 communities and found that 90% of those that responded still use concrete-asbestos pipes.

In Vernon, water infrastructure is owned and managed by GVW, which is a function of the Regional District of North Okanagan.

RDNO spokesperson Ashley Gregerson said in a statement: "Health risks associated with asbestos-cement (AC) pipes are largely related to water operators being exposed to asbestos becoming airborne when they have to work on AC pipes. As a result, our operators have been given training on how to respond to incidences involving AC pipes and use the appropriate personal protective equipment. Additionally, we keep a map of AC pipes within our infrastructure to notify operators when they are responding to an incident."

The RDNO takes the position, which is backed up by the federal government, that: "The impact of AC pipe to health via ingestion in drinking water has been studied extensively and has consistently indicated that the type of asbestos found in drinking water is not a concern."

Gregerson referred to a 2021 World Health Organization guidelines for drinking-water quality document, which found "the toxicological profile of asbestos fibres depends heavily on the route of exposure; inhalation exposure is associated with the most concern. Asbestos fibres are known human carcinogens by the inhalation route. Although, the data on adverse effects following ingestion are less clear, the overall weight of evidence from available epidemiology and animal studies does not suggest an increased risk of cancer following ingestion of asbestos in drinking-water."

Epidemiological studies have evaluated the correlation between asbestos exposure via drinking-water and incidence of cancers of the stomach and gastrointestinal tract, but the results were inconclusive, "with some studies suggesting a weak positive correlation and others finding no evidence of a correlation."

Studies in rats and hamsters have failed to produce any evidence of cancer effects or systemic toxicity, and no causal association between asbestos exposure via drinking-water and cancer development has been reported.

"Based on the above, it is not considered appropriate or necessary to establish a guideline value for asbestos fibres in drinking-water."

Gregerson says the RDNO has an asset management plan with risk assessment and renewal criteria for its 670 km of pipe.

"Since the health risk of AC pipes has been determined to be minimal as per the WHO and Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality, we concentrate replacement efforts on much older cast iron and steel pipes, some of which are over 80 years old and break frequently," she said in an email.



"As drinking water providers, health and safety is of the utmost importance to us. We stay up to date with the latest industry-leading research and guidelines."

Despite this, the RDNO's own report notes that the physical condition of its own assets is not known, as they are underground, and the age of the pipe is used to estimate its condition.

The RDNO pegs that estimate at 50% being in above average condition, and 33% in poor or very poor condition.

"Communities across Canada are currently faced with infrastructural and organizational challenges. Many

are realizing that the majority of their infrastructure was installed decades ago and has continually provided service to the community with little to no service disruption. These assets, which have provided significant value to the community, are now nearing the end of their useful life," the RDNO's asset management plan states.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities "recently completed a study that concluded that estimates Canada's infrastructure deficit to be $123 billion and growing."

A recent study also found the majority of B.C. water and sewer systems are not recovering the full cost of service delivery through user fees.

An Interior Health spokesperson said IH typically investigates health issues related to water concerns when there is evidence of illness or health hazards.

The health authority also helps interpret sample results against Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

The federal government's guidelines on drinking water state: "There is no consistent, convincing evidence that ingested asbestos is hazardous. There is, therefore, no need to establish a maximum acceptable concentration (MAC) for asbestos in drinking water."

"The contribution of AC pipe to the asbestos content of water is dependent upon its aggressivity," the guidelines state, "which varies as a function of pH, alkalinity and water hardness."

It adds that a national survey of 71 locations found erosion of AC pipe "appeared to contribute measurably to the asbestos content of water supplies at only two locations."

But that's little comfort for Michael Abercrombie a plumber who worked with asbestos cement pipes in the 1970s and '80s in Ontario.

"That seems unbelievable to me," Abercrombie told CTV. "The potential for it to come off that pipe … and then drink it," he said. "Why would you take that chance?"

Abercrombie lost a lung to mesothelioma after working with the pipes.

Read W5's full report here.