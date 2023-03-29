Duelling pianos event in Vernon to fund purchase of Caroline's Carts

Photo: Contributed

Pianos will duel at Vernon's Elks Hall to raise money for a project that will help the disabled get out in the community more.

The Rock-It Man Duelling Pianos event on April 22 will feature pianists Tom Arntzen and Kevin Coles of Vancouver.

The Vegas-style show puts a unique spin on familiar favourites with a heavy dose of audience participation.

The event is almost sold out, and tickets ($30) are available by calling 250-309-7706.

It will benefit the Elks' Caroline's Cart initiative.

Caroline's Carts are specially built shopping carts that allow caregivers to bring special needs individuals out while they shop without having to manoeuvre a wheelchair and shopping cart at the same time.

The service clubs hopes to partner with local grocery stores to place the carts in the community.

The piano event will fund the purchase of two of the carts, which cost $1,700 each.

The club hopes to partner 50/50 on them with participating stores.

The carts can carry a child or adult, have front and rear brakes, and a five-point safety harness.

"If a retailer is going to provide a fun cart as a convenience item for children who can walk, what about the huge, underserved population of children who do not walk," the carts' distributor says.

The idea for Caroline's Cart was borne from a U.S. mother who wanted to give her daughter a fun shopping experience and make her feel included in everyday life.