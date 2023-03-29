Outpouring of support after death of young Vernon father

Photo: GoFundMe

A fundraiser for the family of a young Vernon man who died unexpectedly on March 13 is nearing its goal of $10,000.

Sasha Skrinnikoff, 26, died just shy of his March 28 birthday.

In a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with funeral costs, Skrinnikoff's sister Aksana Skrinnikoff-Ashbaugh says: "On March 13, our little brother Sasha Skrinnikoff passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind his three-year-old son, and many, many loved ones...

"The story of our family has forever changed. We don't have much to say other than we are devastated and grieving."

Skrinnikoff worked at the 1516 Pub, which said in a social media post: "We are all going to miss Sasha ... he always brought smiles and energy in all that he did."

Skrinnikoff's obituary says he "was a man of many layers who fought for truth and always wanted to help others. He had a passion for basketball, music, and loved his son more than anything in this world."

A celebration of life was held at Community Baptist Church on Friday.

March 13 was the date RCMP confirmed the discovery of a deceased person inside a vehicle on the 4600 block of 20th Street, in Vernon's Harwood neighbourhood.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

As of Wednesday morning, the fundraiser had brought in $8,465.