Latest air quality advisory shows dust level improving in Vernon

It’s still dusty out there – but dust in Vernon's air is starting to dissipate.

The latest dust advisory issued by the Ministry of Environment and Interior Health on Wednesday shows a reduction in particulate matter concentrations.

As of 10 a.m., conditions in Vernon were at 55 μg/m3, compared with levels as high as 85 μg/m3 earlier this month.

Coarse particulate matter refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with diameters between 2.5 and 10 micrometers. Together with fine particulate matter (airborne solid or liquid droplets with diameters of 2.5 μm or less), these particles are referred to as PM10.

The provincial air quality objective for PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre, averaged over 24 hours.

The airborne dust is caused by leftover sand and dirt that was used on roads and highways over the winter.

Street sweeping and rain will help with the amount of dust traffic kicks up.

Kelowna’s dust levels are also dropping. Latest readings show levels at 24.3 μg/m3 compared with previous levels of 38.5 μg/m3

Exposure is a concern for those with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults.