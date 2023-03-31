Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre's Troy Hudson to leave 8-year helm

Photo: Contributed

As the cross-country ski season is coming to a close, so is Troy Hudson’s 8-plus-year tenure as Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre’s general manager.

Hudson came to SLNC as an event volunteer in 2014 and in his time at the helm has been able to launch Ski and Biathlon Academy programs, double the size of the club, and navigate a global pandemic.

Hudson was named Business Leader of the Year for 2022 by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and led the club to be recognized for Tourism Excellence.

“I am so thankful to our numerous board members, staff and volunteers who have helped shape me into the leader I am today. We have surmounted some challenging times and achieved some extra special feats together,” says Hudson, who looks forward to his new position with Entabeni Systems.

Hudson will be helping the software and hardware development firm develop new systems for the ski industry – everything from Nordic to alpine and even heli and cat skiing.

Hudson is looking forward to the challenges his new career pathway will bring.

“This opportunity will allow me to travel to the many international cross-country and alpine resorts that I have always dreamed of visiting,” he says.

Hudson promises to keep his foot in the door at the club and plans to continue his involvement as a volunteer with Sovereign.