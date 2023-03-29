Election eve for OKIB members - full slate of candidates

Photo: Jon Manchester

Thursday is election day for members of the Okanagan Indian Band.

Incumbent Byron Louis is hoping to retain his position as Chief, but is being challenged by Dan Wilson.

Both men have served on band council for several years and promise to continue working with both federal and provincial governments in asserting aboriginal title and rights.

Louis and Wilson share their family history, experience, and what they will bring to members of the OKIB if elected in brief bios posted on the band website.

Louis highlights some of his historical success with funding and programming.

Wilson calls attention to his education, which includes degrees in law, business administration and arts.

Along with two choices for chief, registered band members will have 26 candidates to choose from who are vying for 10 council seats.

Short biographies on everyone running for council are posted on the band’s website.

In person voting will take place at the Head of the Lake Hall between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., with results being live streamed to all members with online access.