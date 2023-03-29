Coldstream advances plans for Head of the Lake, Kal pier RFP

Photo: District of Coldstream

Coldstream council's new Head of the Lake Advisory Committee will have its first meeting in May.

Council on Monday approved terms of reference for the committee, which is made up of council itself.

Completion of the Head of the Lake Plan for the area around Kal Beach has been identified by as one of the district's strategic priorities for 2023.

The committee will be responsible for receiving information, advice and recommendations on development of the area, recommend actions, and implement decisions of council on the design and budget of the plan as it is developed.

Meanwhile, council authorized administration to proceed with a request for proposals to rehabilitate and/or repair the Kal Beach Pier.

The municipality has previously said the pier will need replacement to the tune of $500,000 due to failing pilings and deteriorating decking.

It's been given a life span of just five years before it could potentially collapse.

Chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel says the RFP will seek professional proposals on such matters as whether to rebuild with wood or steel.

The work would be funded from gas tax revenues.