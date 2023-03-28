8.4% tax hike moving ahead for Coldstream; $122 for typical home

Photo: Jon Manchester

Coldstream residents are looking at an 8.4% property tax hike this year.

Council gave second and third reading Monday to its 2023-2027 Financial Plan Bylaw, meaning it's highly unlikely to be changed now before final adoption.

Chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel says the 8.4% hike is as recommended by administration.

It would equate to approximately $122 a year on the average single-family home in Coldstream.

Council received a follow up report from its public consultation process on the financial plan before advancing the bylaw.

It will be brought forward at the next council meeting for adoption on April 11.

Mayor Ruth Hoyte previously said several factors combined to result in the tax hike.

Those include inflation, increased policing costs, the new community hall and daycare, and RDNO Areas B and C opting out of a beach maintenance agreement with the municipality.