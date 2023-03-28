Rezoning just a housekeeping matter at Friesen's in Coldstream

Photo: Google Street View

Although Coldstream council has given first reading to a rezoning of the Friesen's Country Tyme Gardens property, nothing is changing at the popular Sunday brunch spot.

Coldstream chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel says the rezoning bylaw amendment for the Kalamalka Road property is just to bring it into compliance.

"Now it's under new owners, it's just to rectify issues with uses that are there and bring them into compliance, and to legitimize existing uses," says Siebel.

So, don't worry, you're Sunday waffles are safe.

A public hearing will be scheduled after second reading is given to the bylaw.