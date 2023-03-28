Vernon woman missing, hasn't been seen for a week

Photo: Contributed

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate a missing woman.

Vanessa Vanderest, 26, was last seen at her residence in Vernon a week ago, on March 21.

Police have followed up on several leads; however, Vanderest remains missing and police are concerned for her health and well-being.

Vanderest is described as five feet seven inches tall, 126 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.