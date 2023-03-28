New permit allow downtown Vernon businesses to extend patios into parking space

Photo: City of Vernon

Patio season is creeping closer every day, and the City of Vernon says applications are now open for its new outdoor commercial use permit.

The permit replaces the city's previous sidewalk and boulevard use permit and is different in that it allows businesses to also use a single on-street parking space.

"The new permit was created to allow businesses in Vernon's downtown core to expand their retail and patio spaces outdoors. It is also supported by the Official Community Plan guiding principle to revitalize the downtown," the city says.

The application form and policy are available on the city's website.

Businesses can apply to use the sidewalk and boulevard fronting their property year-round and the on-street parking space between March 1 and Oct. 31.

The application fee is $100 plus an annual rental fee to use city property of $30 per square metre on the sidewalk and boulevard and $360 for an on-street parking space.

Permits may be renewed along with business licenses annually.

Email applications to [email protected] or drop them off at the Community Services Building (3001 32nd Ave.).